ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 5,204 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ONL. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 264,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 148,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 114,171 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Orion Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Office REIT by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,682 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Orion Office REIT

In related news, Director Reginald Harold Gilyard bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 109,647 shares in the company, valued at $257,670.45. This represents a 57.43% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul H. Mcdowell bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 293,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,859.60. The trade was a 4.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 61,446 shares of company stock valued at $147,092 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONL opened at $2.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.00 million for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%.

Orion Office REIT Profile

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

