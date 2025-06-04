ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YMAB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7%

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $4.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 0.53. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.22% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 10,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $56,536.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,230.83. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

