ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verastem by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verastem by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Verastem by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 26,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Verastem by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Stock Performance

NASDAQ VSTM opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $324.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.24). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on VSTM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Verastem from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Insider Transactions at Verastem

In other Verastem news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 58,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $477,044.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,755,913.66. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Calkins sold 11,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $90,592.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,267.15. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,168 shares of company stock valued at $577,292. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Further Reading

