ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Free Report) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $401.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 31.65%. Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Safe Bulkers’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. The company has a fleet of 47 drybulk vessels having an aggregate carrying capacity of 4,719,600 deadweight tons.

