ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ring Energy by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 153,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,558 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ring Energy by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 60,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ring Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $2.50 price target on Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ring Energy

In other news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus (E&P) Xii Llc sold 300,000 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,645,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,781,078.70. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander Dyes acquired 63,203 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,930.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 878,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,688.73. This represents a 7.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 313,203 shares of company stock worth $323,430 and sold 2,727,239 shares worth $2,352,700. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ring Energy Stock Up 1.5%

REI opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.27. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.06.

Ring Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ring Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company has interests in 56,711 net developed acres and 2,668 net undeveloped acres in Andrews, Gaines, Crane, Ector, Winkler, and Ward counties, Texas; and 8,751 net developed acres and 12,405 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum County, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.