ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 6,689 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Organogenesis by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,621 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Organogenesis by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 98,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Organogenesis by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares during the period. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $356.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $6.71.

Organogenesis ( NASDAQ:ORGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $86.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.77 million. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

