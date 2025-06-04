ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,107 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bit Digital were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bit Digital in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 259,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bit Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bit Digital Stock Up 3.8%

Shares of Bit Digital stock opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $513.22 million, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 5.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Bit Digital in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

Bit Digital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

