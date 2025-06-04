ProShare Advisors LLC Has $80,000 Stock Holdings in SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in SES AI were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SES AI by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 277,688 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in SES AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in SES AI by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 45,303 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SES AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SES AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SES opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. SES AI Co. has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $335.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Analysts predict that SES AI Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SES. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SES AI in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SES AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

