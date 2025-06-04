ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) by 49.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,720 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerus were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CERS. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cerus

In other news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 31,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $46,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 935,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,631. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 33,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $50,998.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,507,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,972.50. The trade was a 2.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,437 shares of company stock worth $435,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Cerus in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Cerus Stock Up 9.1%

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $275.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.58. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.54.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.44 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 40.55% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

