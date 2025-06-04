ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 10,321 Shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Free Report) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovid were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Innovid by 158,983.3% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovid by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Innovid by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Stock Performance

CTV opened at $3.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.21 million, a P/E ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 3.25. Innovid Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $3.08.

About Innovid

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving, measurement, and creative services. It offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

