ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,669 Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pulmonx

In related news, Director Glendon E. French III sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 991,974 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,995.90. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Price Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $9.37. The company has a market capitalization of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.03 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 67.31% and a negative return on equity of 55.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LUNG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $6.50 to $4.15 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

