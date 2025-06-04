ProShare Advisors LLC Takes $67,000 Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,006,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Radiant Logistics by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 516,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Radiant Logistics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 449,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Radiant Logistics Trading Up 3.9%

NYSEAMERICAN RLGT opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.17 million, a P/E ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th.

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

