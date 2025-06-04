Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,303 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 69,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,906 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 259,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 4,160.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 924,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $587,000. 9.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSEC shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prospect Capital

In other news, CEO John F. Barry purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,594,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,200,849.60. The trade was a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Gremp acquired 19,100 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $81,939.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,406.37. This trade represents a 34.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,548,000 shares of company stock worth $10,970,715 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $3.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $170.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.29 million.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 16.46%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is -62.79%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

