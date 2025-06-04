Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 5,123 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 131.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Futu were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,404,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $758,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,307,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 108,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 45,100 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Price Performance

Futu stock opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.11 and its 200 day moving average is $96.22. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $130.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Futu had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FUTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

