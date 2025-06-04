Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Elbit Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

ESLT opened at $421.83 on Wednesday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $175.30 and a twelve month high of $427.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $393.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.02.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The aerospace company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.25%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Featured Articles

