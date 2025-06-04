Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 9,040 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 554,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,748 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Ryerson by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 704,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after acquiring an additional 49,905 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryerson by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 542,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 62,092 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,255,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Price Performance

Shares of RYI opened at $22.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.82 million, a PE ratio of -84.92 and a beta of 1.64. Ryerson Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41.

Ryerson Dividend Announcement

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ryerson’s payout ratio is currently -340.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RYI. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ryerson from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

