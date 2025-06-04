Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SNEX. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $97.17.

Insider Activity

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $956.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $98,718.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,243,496.25. This trade represents a 0.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.56, for a total transaction of $626,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,711 shares in the company, valued at $23,838,977.16. The trade was a 2.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,082 shares of company stock worth $11,021,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair started coverage on StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNEX

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.