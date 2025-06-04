Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crane NXT by 985.4% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane NXT Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:CXT opened at $54.02 on Wednesday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $67.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $330.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 23.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CXT shares. Northland Capmk lowered Crane NXT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Crane NXT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane NXT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.75.

Crane NXT Profile

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

