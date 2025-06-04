Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 103,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in PENN Entertainment by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David A. Handler purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $148,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 322,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,789,215.03. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden acquired 34,000 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,082,625 shares in the company, valued at $15,914,587.50. This represents a 3.24% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PENN

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PENN opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.81. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.