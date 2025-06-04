Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 964,494 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,126,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,043,000 after purchasing an additional 584,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Carter’s by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,042,000 after purchasing an additional 479,961 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,895,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,100,000 after purchasing an additional 366,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 892,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 339,879 shares during the period.

Carter’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.62 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Carter’s Increases Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $291.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.86 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous dividend of $0.22. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CRI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Carter’s in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

