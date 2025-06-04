Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in BRF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRFS. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BRF by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 68,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BRF by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 662,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 348,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of BRF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,217,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 91,268 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRF during the 4th quarter worth $1,490,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BRF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,454,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after buying an additional 1,996,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a report on Monday, May 19th.

BRF Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE BRFS opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.33. Brf S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

