Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $727,000 Position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 153.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 300,126 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,749 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,010,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,897,000 after acquiring an additional 423,526 shares during the last quarter. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

Liberty Global Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $9.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.03 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

