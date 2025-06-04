Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $787,000 Holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 76,095 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.57, a quick ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $4.24.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 26.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.19 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.