Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $938,000 Position in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,522 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 24,875 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.20.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $457.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.70 million. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $8.40 to $9.20 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $7.50 to $7.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.74.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

