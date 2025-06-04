Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ATS were worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in ATS by 497.7% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,515,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,614,000 after buying an additional 5,425,613 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its holdings in ATS by 4,285.2% in the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 2,486,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,871,000 after buying an additional 2,429,700 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ATS by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,671,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after buying an additional 1,285,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ATS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,295,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in ATS by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,635,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,408,000 after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. ATS Co. has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $503.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.03 million. ATS had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ATS Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

