Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Invests $827,000 in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 141,917 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of American Axle & Manufacturing as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on AXL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.93.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 1.8%

AXL stock opened at $4.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $523.30 million, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.71. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.