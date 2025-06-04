Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 20.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,023,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,578 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,469,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 202.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 139.7% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.51 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.35 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

