Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 9,386 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Sidoti upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $19.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.25. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $319.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haverty Furniture Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.59%.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names.

Featured Stories

