Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Docebo were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Docebo by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 110,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Docebo by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 57,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,138,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Docebo by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 63,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCBO opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.57 million, a P/E ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23.

DCBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Atb Cap Markets cut Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered Docebo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Docebo from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Docebo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.43.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

