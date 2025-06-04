Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 3,685.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 176,346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDE. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,092,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 238,688 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 404.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,089,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,210,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

CDE opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Cormark upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.10.

Insider Activity at Coeur Mining

In other Coeur Mining news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,569.60. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,415.03. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,061 shares of company stock worth $667,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

