Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Premier were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after buying an additional 104,452 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Premier by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Premier by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 464,710 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Premier by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 126,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,359.41. This represents a 9.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,982 shares of company stock valued at $490,791. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

Premier Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -230.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Premier Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is 147.37%.

Premier Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

