Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 46,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $59.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $54.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $64.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $178,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BHF shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

