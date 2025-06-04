Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,138 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its position in Five9 by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,745,778 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,496 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 353.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,395,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,356,000 after buying an additional 1,867,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Five9 by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,783,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,496,000 after buying an additional 601,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,558,000 after buying an additional 105,265 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Five9 from $48.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Five9 from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $45.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Five9 Price Performance

Shares of FIVN opened at $27.73 on Wednesday. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $279.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,135 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total value of $34,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,383. The trade was a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,535 shares of company stock worth $74,317 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

