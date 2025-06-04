Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,100 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmark Group by 813.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Newmark Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.94. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $665.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 20.74%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

Further Reading

