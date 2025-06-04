Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,644 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,644 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral during the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in RingCentral by 457.2% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 31,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in RingCentral by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $42.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.53 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 19,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $513,852.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,006 shares in the company, valued at $8,801,348.58. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 54,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total value of $1,451,529.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,616,560.80. This trade represents a 9.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,727,463. 6.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of RingCentral from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

