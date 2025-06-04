Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 29,607 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Hello Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hello Group by 1,590.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 174,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 164,209 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Hello Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Hello Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,535,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 23,516 shares during the period. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hello Group Price Performance

MOMO opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $739.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.74. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $8.38.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOMO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

