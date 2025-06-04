Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 298.28 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.50.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 105.88%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

