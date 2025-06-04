Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Renasant from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James raised Renasant from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Renasant from $34.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Renasant stock opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Renasant has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.01.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $170.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 42.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

