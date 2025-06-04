REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in REV Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REVG. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on REVG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on REV Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered REV Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, REV Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:REVG opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.72.

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

