Revisor Wealth Management LLC Has $958,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 10,970 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,331 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after purchasing an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.66.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total value of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 201,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,147 shares of company stock valued at $23,874,207 over the last ninety days. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.54 and its 200-day moving average is $126.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

