Richmond Investment Services LLC Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,549 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.2% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.82, for a total transaction of $6,741,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,044 shares in the company, valued at $27,104,752.08. This represents a 19.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,147 shares of company stock worth $23,874,207. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $141.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

