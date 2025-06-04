RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

RXO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

RXO stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. RXO has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $32.82.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. RXO had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in RXO by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,203,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,937 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in RXO by 374.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,259,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306,537 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in RXO by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,327,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,857,000 after acquiring an additional 596,158 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 34.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,591,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,589,000 after acquiring an additional 916,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RXO by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,185,000 after acquiring an additional 307,492 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

