Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.61 and traded as high as $15.55. Seven & i shares last traded at $15.46, with a volume of 49,658 shares trading hands.

Seven & i Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

