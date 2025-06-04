Short Interest in Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA) Expands By 36.4%

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. (NYSE:ESBA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Empire State Realty OP Price Performance
Empire State Realty OP stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $11.50.
Empire State Realty OP Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Empire State Realty OP
Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc
