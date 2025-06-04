Short Interest in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS) Increases By 36.2%

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the April 30th total of 778,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded GCT Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on GCT Semiconductor
Insider Transactions at GCT Semiconductor
Institutional Trading of GCT Semiconductor
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GCT Semiconductor by 57.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 25,535 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCT Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 798.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 45,612 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GCT Semiconductor by 488.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares during the period. 28.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GCT Semiconductor Stock Down 1.4%
GCT Semiconductor stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. GCT Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.24.
GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that GCT Semiconductor will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
GCT Semiconductor Company Profile
GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GCT Semiconductor
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Among the Market’s Most Shorted: 2 Firms With +40% Short Interest
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Ollie’s Q1 Earnings: The Good, the Bad, and What’s Next
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
Receive News & Ratings for GCT Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCT Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.