Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Increases By 21.4%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 10,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,333,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 221,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of MRSN opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
