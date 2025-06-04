Short Interest in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Increases By 21.4%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 10,530,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mersana Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 19.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,333,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 221,126 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 83.3% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alamea Verwaltungs GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of MRSN opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.35. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mersana Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 401.37% and a negative net margin of 214.20%. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRSN shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mersana Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Mersana Therapeutics

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.