Short Interest in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Decreases By 24.1%

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the April 30th total of 66,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 80,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 58,320 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.5% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.5%

NMT opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.