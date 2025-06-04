Short Interest in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) Increases By 35.2%

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 92,200 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the April 30th total of 68,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $199.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.84. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $19.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $31.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 17,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Stories

