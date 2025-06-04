Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 235,147 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 52,089 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFNC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,095,000. Rhino Investment Partners Inc purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,866,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,742,000 after purchasing an additional 630,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Simmons First National by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,011,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,434,000 after purchasing an additional 335,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 286,622 shares in the last quarter. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Trading Up 1.7%

Simmons First National stock opened at $18.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Simmons First National Co. has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $209.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

