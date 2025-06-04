Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKWD. Barclays lifted their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Insider Transactions at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,155.08. The trade was a 57.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $886,987.20. This represents a 21.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock valued at $795,496 in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKWD opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $65.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.91.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $328.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.